Bankers asked to be vigilant

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy held a meeting with the bankers here on Wednesday to underline the guidelines in place in view of model code enforcement.
Bankers were urged to encourage only banking transactions and avoid cash deposits into accounts. Further, any deposit exceeding ₹1 lakh into an account will attract monitoring of the account. Further, transactions exceeding ₹ 10 lakh or more will entail bringing the account under the radar of the Income Tax department, Dr. Bhanu Reddy said. Bankers were told to alert the authorities of suspicious transactions to accounts. Any transaction that is intended to circumvent the poll code, will attract action against the account holder, the administration has said.
Further, people were urged to carry cash with the requisite documents supporting the source of origin of the cash in transit. Otherwise, the cash will be liable for seizure.
The cash shall be returned upon production of supporting documents attesting to the source of origin of the cash, the Collector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath