Bank waives loan of deceased farmer

Tiruppur

18 August 2020 22:43 IST

Returns land documents to family members

Over a month after the death of a farmer by suicide near Kundadam in Tiruppur district, a private bank waived off his loans that he was allegedly unable to pay back.

P. Rajamani (55) died by suicide on July 4, following which various farmers’ organisations demanded waiver of his loans, compensation for his family and action against the bank officials.

Dharapuram Tahsildar M. Kanagarajan said the bank officials agreed on Monday to waive ₹ 14.5 lakh, the loan amount with interest. They also returned the original land documents, pledged by the farmer, to the family members.

Advertising

Advertising

Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said the family members withdrew the complaint they filed at Kundadam police station against the bank officials. However, as the bank did not provide any compensation, the compensation request will be forwarded to the State government, he said.