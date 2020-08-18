Bank waives loan of deceased farmer

Over a month after the death of a farmer by suicide near Kundadam in Tiruppur district, a private bank waived off his loans that he was allegedly unable to pay back.
P. Rajamani (55) died by suicide on July 4, following which various farmers’ organisations demanded waiver of his loans, compensation for his family and action against the bank officials.
Dharapuram Tahsildar M. Kanagarajan said the bank officials agreed on Monday to waive ₹ 14.5 lakh, the loan amount with interest. They also returned the original land documents, pledged by the farmer, to the family members.
Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said the family members withdrew the complaint they filed at Kundadam police station against the bank officials. However, as the bank did not provide any compensation, the compensation request will be forwarded to the State government, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath