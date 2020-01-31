Bank strike hits operations

Banking operations in the district were affected as members of nine unions under the banner United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) began their two-day strike here on Friday.

The demands of the forum, comprising employees of the public sector banks, includes wage revision, five-day banking, uniform definition of business hours, lunch hour in branches and other demands. Employees of around 280 branches took part in the strike. Many banks wore a deserted look as most of the employees stayed away from duty. Notices displaying demands were stuck outside the banks. Bank employees also staged a demonstration on S.K.C. Road.

Protesters said that over 2,000 employees were taking part in the strike affecting transactions to the tune of ₹ 750 crore.

In Salem district, around 3,000 bank employees from over 300 branches took part in the strike urging the Central Government to fulfil their 12 demands. A demonstration was held near Collectorate.

Forum coordinator Swaminathan told media persons that 30 round of talks were held for wage revision and the government was yet to arrive at a pact. “We demand 20% wage hike, while the government offers only 12.5%”, he said and added that banks had earned a profit of 1.50 lakh crore in 2019.

He said that 20% wage hike would cost only ₹ 11,200 crore to the government, which it is refusing for the last three years. “But the Centre is keen on waiving loans given to corporate”, he said.

Mr. Swaminathan said that transaction worth ₹ 1,000 crore were affected on Friday and their strike on Saturday would further affect banking operations.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds:

In Krishnagiri, over 2,000 employees from 125 branches took part in the strike. Customers, many unaware of the strike, had queued up outside bank branches hoping to transact business, but in vain.

Protests were held outside the State Bank of India in Krishnagiri and led jointly by the of National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, All India Bank Employees of Association, and Bank Employees Federation of India.

Similarly in Dharmapuri, banking operations came to a standstill with over 120 branches, 1500 employees shutting down work. Demonstrations were held by unions outside the Indian Bank and the State Bank of India.