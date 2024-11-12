 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank ordered to pay ₹1 lakh to customer for failing to return loan documents

Published - November 12, 2024 06:00 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a bank to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation to a customer for failing to return original land documents after a loan settlement.

K. Natarajan (77) of Oruvandur in Namakkal district pledged his land to a Coimbatore bank branch for a ₹10 lakh commercial loan in 1990. Following difficulties in paying the instalments, the bank filed a case against Mr. Natarajan and his wife, Lakshmi. However, a settlement agreement was later reached, and Mr. Natarajan paid ₹15 lakh, including interest, in full settlement of the loan. In 2022, the bank issued a due clearance certificate but failed to return his original land documents. Consequently, Mr. Natarajan filed a case with the Namakkal DCDRC in August 2024.

In its recent ruling, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj deemed the bank’s failure to return the documents as a service deficiency and ordered the bank to return the original documents within four weeks, alongside a ₹1 lakh compensation. Should the bank fail to comply, an additional penalty of ₹1,000 per day will be applied.

Published - November 12, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.