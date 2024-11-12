Bank ordered to pay ₹1 lakh to customer for failing to return loan documents

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a bank to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation to a customer for failing to return original land documents after a loan settlement.

K. Natarajan (77) of Oruvandur in Namakkal district pledged his land to a Coimbatore bank branch for a ₹10 lakh commercial loan in 1990. Following difficulties in paying the instalments, the bank filed a case against Mr. Natarajan and his wife, Lakshmi. However, a settlement agreement was later reached, and Mr. Natarajan paid ₹15 lakh, including interest, in full settlement of the loan. In 2022, the bank issued a due clearance certificate but failed to return his original land documents. Consequently, Mr. Natarajan filed a case with the Namakkal DCDRC in August 2024.

In its recent ruling, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj deemed the bank’s failure to return the documents as a service deficiency and ordered the bank to return the original documents within four weeks, alongside a ₹1 lakh compensation. Should the bank fail to comply, an additional penalty of ₹1,000 per day will be applied.