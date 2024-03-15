Bank on Wheels - financial literacy programme unveiled in Krishnagiri

Bank on Wheels- A financial Literacy programme by Dharmapuri Central Cooperative Society was flagged off by Collector K.M. Sarayu here. The mobile van funded by NABARD would serve to create financial literacy on the Central Cooperative Society’s deposit interest rates, schemes, and credit options at the doorstep of the customers of the cooperative societies.
The Bank on Wheels funded at ₹15 lakh will serve to create financial literacy among customers, according to the administration.
