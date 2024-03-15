ADVERTISEMENT

Bank on Wheels - financial literacy programme unveiled in Krishnagiri

March 15, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The mobile van of Dharmapuri Central Cooperative Society being flagged off by Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Bank on Wheels- A financial Literacy programme by Dharmapuri Central Cooperative Society was flagged off by Collector K.M. Sarayu here. The mobile van funded by NABARD would serve to create financial literacy on the Central Cooperative Society’s deposit interest rates, schemes, and credit options at the doorstep of the customers of the cooperative societies.

The Bank on Wheels funded at ₹15 lakh will serve to create financial literacy among customers, according to the administration.

