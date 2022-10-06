Bank manager held for fraud in Erode

A 32-year-old manager of a gold loan wing in a nationalised bank was arrested for allegedly swindling 2.7 kg of customers’ jewellery on Thursday.

According to the police, Manikandan of Thavittupalayam near Anthiyur was a manager of a gold loan wing in a bank at D.G. Pudur near Gobichettipalayam. On October 3, while checking the records of the bank’s gold loans, officials found 2.7 kg of jewellery belonging to 18 bank customers swindled by the manager, who pledged the money in four private banks and lost the money in online gambling.

Following this, the bank officials lodged a complaint with Erode District Crime Branch (DCB) police. The police registered a case and arrested Manikandan. The police also seized 14 sovereigns of jewellery from the accused.