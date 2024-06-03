Bank manager from Coimbatore duped of ₹48.57 lakh in online scam

A bank manager from Coimbatore was duped of ₹48.57 lakh by an unknown person in an online part-time job-cum-investment scam.

J. Krishnaraj, 35, a resident of Classic Garden Extension at V.S.K. Nagar in K. Vadamadurai, was cheated of the money between March 14 and May 1 this year.

According to the police, Mr. Krishnaraj works as the manager of a bank in the city. As per the complaint lodged by the bank manager, he received a message regarding part-time jobs from an unidentified person on WhatsApp. The fraudster later told him that he would get good income from online trading.

Mr. Krishnaraj paid a total of ₹48,57,115 to the account number of the fraudster in 13 transactions between March 14 and May 1. When Mr. Krishnaraj contacted the person and asked to return his money, he was told to pay further. He approached the Coimbatore city cybercrime police after the fraudster continued to insist that he pay more, the police said.

According to the police, the bank manager had availed himself of a loan from his own bank, and borrowed money from his friends for the online investment.

The cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act on Sunday.

The police have launched an investigation and initiated efforts to freeze the bank account of the fraudster.

