Bank manager found dead at home in Namakkal

Namakkal

24 August 2021 22:23 IST

A 30-year-old woman who was working as a manager in a nationalised bank’s branch here was found dead at her residence on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Anjana Mohan from Kadakkal in Kollam district in Kerala.

The woman had visited her family during the weekend and had returned to Namakkal only on Monday, police said.

She did not report for duty on Tuesday. Her colleagues went to her house at Theeran Nagar and found the door locked from inside. They broke open the door to find Anjana dead.

On information, Namakkal police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A case has been registered.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.