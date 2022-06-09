Bank loans distributed to 3,038 applicants in Erode

During the ‘Iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, loans to the tune of ₹87.90 crore were distributed to 3,038 beneficiaries here.

As part of celebrating 75 years of independence, the Central government launched Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the iconic week celebrations from June 6 to 11. At a programme organised by the District Lead Bank here on Wednesday, Canara Bank, Erode Zonal Manager Y. Shankar presided the function while SBI Zonal Manager Kokiladevi, District Industries Centre General Manager Ramachandran and other bank officials were present.

Bank officials explained the process in obtaining various loans, submission of applications, insurance coverage and pension schemes and cleared the queries raised by participants. Loans for housing, business, vehicle, farm, education and individuals loans and loans to self help groups were given.

District Lead Bank Manager G. Anandakumar proposed a vote of thanks.