GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank loan distributed to women self help groups

Published - September 09, 2024 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara distributed bank loans to the tune of ₹80.36 crore to 881 women’s self help groups (SHGs) in the district here on Monday.

At an event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women, the Minister distributed loans to 10,308 members of various SHGs. The Minister mentioned that there are 8,670 SHGs in rural areas and 6,105 groups in urban areas in the district. In the financial year 2021-22, loans amounting to ₹495.19 crore were given to 8,051 groups. In 2022-23, loans worth ₹751.36 crore were distributed to 11,769 groups, and in 2023-24, loans were disbursed to 14,315 groups amounting to ₹844.11 crore. The Minister also announced the target for 2024-25, which is to distribute ₹1,109 crore to self-help groups.

Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials were present.

Published - September 09, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.