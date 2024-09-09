Bank loan distributed to women self help groups

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara distributed bank loans to the tune of ₹80.36 crore to 881 women’s self help groups (SHGs) in the district here on Monday.

At an event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women, the Minister distributed loans to 10,308 members of various SHGs. The Minister mentioned that there are 8,670 SHGs in rural areas and 6,105 groups in urban areas in the district. In the financial year 2021-22, loans amounting to ₹495.19 crore were given to 8,051 groups. In 2022-23, loans worth ₹751.36 crore were distributed to 11,769 groups, and in 2023-24, loans were disbursed to 14,315 groups amounting to ₹844.11 crore. The Minister also announced the target for 2024-25, which is to distribute ₹1,109 crore to self-help groups.

Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials were present.