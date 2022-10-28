Bank lending in Coimbatore district to surpass target this year 

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 19:33 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran releasing the annual credit plan book for Coimbatore on Friday,

Coimbatore district is expected to reach the targeted credit outflow for this financial year (2022-2023) by the end of December.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran released the annual credit plan book for the district for the current fiscal and said that the total credit outgo this year is estimated to be ₹27,700 crore. This included ₹12,000 crore for agriculture, ₹14, 500 crore for MSMEs, and ₹1,200 crore for priority sector. The total loans lent by banks this year will be ₹4,987 crore higher than what was disbursed last financial year, he said.

Lead District Manager P. Kousalyadevi said the district achieved almost 50 % of the target during the first three months of this fiscal. Though details of the second quarter are not yet available, the district will achieve the targeted ₹27,700 crore by the end of December. “We will revise estimates after that if the target is achieved early,” she said. The annual credit plan is released early and the book is usually released in August - September listing out details of lending for each category.

The main priority sector lending included education loan and housing loan, she said.

