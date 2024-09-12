Bank fraud case: Kerala police recover additional 1.75 kg gold from Tiruppur

Kerala police on Thursday recovered an additional 1.75 kg of gold from branches of a private bank in Tiruppur, where the valuables had been pawned illegally at the behest of the Branch Manager of the Bank of Maharashtra at Edodi, near Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

The police had earlier, on 22 August, brought in the accused, Madha Jayakumar (34), and recovered 5.3 kg of gold from two branches of the private bank. Investigations revealed that the manager’s accomplice, Karthik (29), from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruppur, who remains at large, had pawned the stolen valuables.

Following leads from further interrogations, the police were able to make an additional recovery of 1.75 kg of gold.

The fraudulent activities of the accused, including the replacing of 26.8 kg of gold worth ₹17.5 crore, were uncovered after his transfer and subsequent audit by the incoming manager.