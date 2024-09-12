GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank fraud case: Kerala police recover additional 1.75 kg gold from Tiruppur

Published - September 12, 2024 10:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala police on Thursday recovered an additional 1.75 kg of gold from branches of a private bank in Tiruppur, where the valuables had been pawned illegally at the behest of the Branch Manager of the Bank of Maharashtra at Edodi, near Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

The police had earlier, on 22 August, brought in the accused, Madha Jayakumar (34), and recovered 5.3 kg of gold from two branches of the private bank. Investigations revealed that the manager’s accomplice, Karthik (29), from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruppur, who remains at large, had pawned the stolen valuables.

Following leads from further interrogations, the police were able to make an additional recovery of 1.75 kg of gold.

The fraudulent activities of the accused, including the replacing of 26.8 kg of gold worth ₹17.5 crore, were uncovered after his transfer and subsequent audit by the incoming manager.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.