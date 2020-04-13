Bank employees’ union donates masks, sanitisers

Coimbatore District Bank Employees’ Union donated masks and sanitisers worth ₹ 22,500 to 700 conservancy workers here on Monday. The items were handed over to District Collector K. Rajamani by the Union members, a release said.

The Satsang Foundation

Members of the Satsang Foundation donated 80 personal protective equipment, 50 N95 masks and 20 sanitiser bottles to the Coimbatore City Police in their efforts to monitor the COVID-19 lockdown. The members also provided the materials to ESI Hospital on Thursday, a release said.

Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology and Sri Shakthi International School handed over 400 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani for COVID-19 relief measures. Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology's Chairman S. Thangavelu presented the kits to the Collector at the District Collectorate, a release said.

Karunya Trust donates premises

Founder and Chancellor of Karunya University Paul Dhinakaran offered the Karunya Trust property at Periyanaickenpalayam to the State government to convert it into a temporary isolation ward for treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to a statement, the property has a 400-bedded facility for men and women separately with cooking and dining facilities.

KMCH donates ₹ 1 crore

Kovai

Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) donated ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The hospital has also donated protective equipment and 1,200 litres of hand sanitiser to Coimbatore Corporation for the benefit of over 900 conservancy workers, a release said.

Land Survey Department donates ₹ 1.42 lakh

Assistant Director for Survey and Land Records P. Thavamani presented a cheque for ₹ 1.42 lakh for COVID-19 relief measures on Wednesday. District Collector K. Rajamani accepted the cheque in the presence of other officials from the Land Survey Department, a statement said.

PPE donated

Tiruppur-based Ini Oru Vidhi Seivom Trust said that the organisation donated 75 personal protective equipment. In a statement, the Trust’s founder Kavitha Jenarthanan said that 50 PPE kits were given to Tiruppur Corporation and 25 to Tiruppur Government Hospital.

Ex-homoeopathy advisor to appear before committee

The Madras High Court directed former Advisor to Homoeopathy (Tamil Nadu Government) K. King Narcissus to appear before a technical committee of health officials from Central government to explain the homoeopathic measures he claimed to possess for treating COVID-19. The direction came following the writ petition filed by Mr. Narcissus in the Madras High Court. Mr. Narcissus, who currently resides in Tiruppur, must “convince the authorities” regarding the efficacy of his homoeopathic medicines, according to the verdict.