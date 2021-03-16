Coimbatore

Bank employees continue strike for second day

The Erode branch of Indian Bank wore a deserted look on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Banking operations in 217 branches across the district remained paralysed for the second day here on Tuesday.

Members of United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella organisation of nine bank unions, were opposing the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks and had begun their two-day strike on Monday. Over 2,200 employees in 217 branches took part in the strike. They wanted the government to take steps to recover bad loans and also the non-performing assets.

Businessmen, traders, power loom unit owners and other commercial establishments faced hardship as cheques could not be presented in banks or get it cleared. They said that closure of banks for four consecutive days is affecting their business and wanted the Central government to ensure branches function atleast five days a week.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds:

In Krishnagiri,

the protesters condemned the move as damaging to profit making public sector banks.

Protesters gathered outside the zonal office of the Indian bank and participated in the strike.

