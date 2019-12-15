Bank employees association seeks action on bad loans

The All India Bank Employees’ Association has said that common people are burdened as the interest rates on deposits are reduced and interest on loans to Corporates is lowered.

C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary of the Association, told presspersons here on Saturday that the Association has launched a year-long campaign to get more support for its demands to strengthen the public sector banks and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bank nationalisation.

Some of its demands include that the public should not be burdened, more bank branches should be opened in unbanked rural areas, the government should stop merging banks and closing down branches, should strengthen public sector banks rather than privatising these banks.

Bad loans in banks have gone up and there is no action to recover these loans. The real problem in the banks is the mounting bad loans. The gross NPA as on March 31 this year was ₹7.39 lakh crore.

“We demand that wilful default should be declared as a criminal offence and criminal action should be taken,” he said.

In the name of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the Corporate defaulting companies were relieved of their obligation to the banks and the bad loans were sold to other corporates, he said.