Bank employees and officers begin strike

COIMBATORE

16 March 2021 00:05 IST

Employees and officers of nationalised banks staged a protest here and took part in the two-day nation-wide strike against privatisation of banks on Monday.

According to a press release from the All India Nationalised Banks Officers' Federation, almost 93% of bank branches in rural and semi urban areas are by public sector banks. "Privatisation will have a negative impact on all the good works being done by the public sector," it said.

S. Meenkashisubramanian, general secretary of Coimbatore District Bank Employees Association, said regular business was affected in nearly 260 bank branches in and around Coimbatore on Monday because of the strike. The branches have almost 4,200 employees and officers. The employees and officers staged a protest in front of State Bank of India on Monday and will stage a protest on Tuesday in front of Indian Overseas Bank on Cross Cut Road.

The nationalised banks are the ones that extend majority of the loans to MSMEs, farmers, and students. Privatisation will affect the service rendered by nationalised banks in rural areas and to these sectors. The strike is against the privatisation move and to highlight a set of demands to the government, he said.