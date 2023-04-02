ADVERTISEMENT

Bank employee booked for raping college professor in Coimbatore

April 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a nationalised bank has been booked on charges of raping a college professor based in Maharashtra. 

The police said that a case has been registered against R. Gopakumar (43) of Puthiyangam in Palakkad district, Kerala, based on a complaint lodged by a 43-year-old woman with the All Women Police Station, Perur, on Friday.

The woman accused Gopakumar of having sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at a hotel near Kalapatti in Coimbatore between January 2021 – December 2022.

The woman, who had separated from her husband a few years ago, said in her complaint that she opened an account in a nationalised bank while residing in Thrissur district in Kerala in 2015. Gopakumar, who worked in the bank, contacted her for account-related matters and allegedly befriended her. The woman later moved to Maharashtra and has been living there since then.

The complainant said that she had completed Ph.D from a university in Coimbatore and Gopakumar told her in 2020 that he also wanted to do Ph.D. He sought her help to do Ph.D and they visited the university in January, 2021. As per the complaint, he later took her to a hotel near Kalapatti for lunch and raped her after checking into a room. The woman alleged that the accused photographed the acts and forced her for unnatural sex that affected her health.

The woman alleged that the accused raped her on multiple occasions by threatening her of uploading her photos and videos on social media. She lodged a complaint with the police, based on which the accused was booked for charges including rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.

Four arrested with ganja, cannabis toffees

A special team of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested four persons who were found carrying 1.05 kg of ganja and 3.2 kg of cannabis infused chocolates, from Periyanaickenpalayam. The arrested were identified as M. Meyyarasan (26) and G. Bhuvanesh (26) of Periyanaickenpalayam, S. Bharath (32) of Kavundampalayam and C. Lalithkumar (26) of Veerapandi. The police seized the contraband and a car from them. 

CONNECT WITH US