Bank accused of not allowing cash withdrawal for farmer’s treatment

Tiruppur

26 June 2021 22:39 IST

Following the death of a farmer near Palladam in Tiruppur district, a farmers’ association accused the branch of a nationalised bank of not allowing the deceased’s kin to withdraw cash for his treatment.

R. Kanagaraj (53), a resident of Kullampalayam village near Pongalur, died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday morning.

According to N.S.P. Vetri, working president of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (unaffiliated to any political party), the deceased had a savings account at the bank’s Kethanur branch, which was allegedly placed on hold by the bank as he was unable to repay a crop loan taken by his father.

Following his hospitalisation, members from the association had asked the bank manager to allow withdrawal of cash, which the manager allegedly refused, Mr. Vetri told mediapersons. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, he said, urging that the State government must initiate action against the bank manager and provide cash assistance to the family.

When contacted, Lead District Manager T. Alexander said on Saturday that Kanagaraj’s father took a crop loan of ₹75,000 and that the son became the guarantor following the father’s death.

Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic and the deceased’s health condition, the district administration has instructed the branch manager to provide a settlement amount to the family members in adherence to the bank’s guidelines, he said. “The issue will be resolved soon,” Mr. Alexander said.