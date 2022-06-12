Bank accounts of ganja peddlers frozen in Krishnagiri: SP

District Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said the bank accounts belonging to 13 ganja peddlers were frozen by the police in the last three months.

He told reporters on Sunday that on June 8, a woman was murdered in Kandikuppam police limits. The police arrested the accused within eight hours. The accused, Thimmaraj, was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident and the woman was not raped. A charge-sheet would be filed in a month in this case, Mr. Thakur added.

The SP felicitated the special team that nabbed the accused in the woman’s murder case and presented rewards to the members.

“In the past three months, we have frozen the bank accounts of 13 ganja peddlers. We have received seven complaints under the Operation Kanduvatti drive, and we have registered one case. Steps will be taken to reduce accidents on the Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highway. We have arrested a gang that planned to murder a rowdy in Hosur. We are monitoring rowdy elements in the district and they will be detained under the Goondas Act if they are involved in crime activities,“ the SP said.