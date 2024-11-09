Bangladeshi youth linked to banned outfit arrested in Tiruppur without valid documents

A youth from Bangladesh who was arrested for illegal stay in Tiruppur was shifted to Puzhal Prison on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 15-Velampalayam police registered a case against Sanjan Chandar Burman after cornering him at a house in Athupalayam where he had reportedly moved in four days back, after securing a job as tailor in a knitwear unit in Velampalayam.

He had confessed to have lived at locations across the country for the last 13 years.

The Assam Police were in pursuit of the youth for being in contact with members of a banned outfit in West Bengal, while in Gujarat, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.