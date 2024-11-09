Bangladeshi youth linked to banned outfit arrested in Tiruppur without valid documents

A youth from Bangladesh who was arrested for illegal stay in Tiruppur was shifted to Puzhal Prison on Friday.

The 15-Velampalayam police registered a case against Sanjan Chandar Burman after cornering him at a house in Athupalayam where he had reportedly moved in four days back, after securing a job as tailor in a knitwear unit in Velampalayam.

He had confessed to have lived at locations across the country for the last 13 years.

The Assam Police were in pursuit of the youth for being in contact with members of a banned outfit in West Bengal, while in Gujarat, police sources said.