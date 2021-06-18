Bangladeshi national, two others arrested

Coimbatore

The City Police arrested three persons, including a Bangladeshi national for their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in Saravanampatti.

Police sources said that the 20-year-old woman was allegedly forced into prostitution by Ajithmon (32) from Palakkad, Kerala and Mahantsha (26) from Bijapur, Karnataka.

Based on a tip-off, the Saravanampatti police searched a residence in Maha Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday and rescued two women, including the Bangladeshi national.

The two men were booked under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and they along with the two women were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday evening. While the two men were remanded in judicial custody in Pollachi sub-jail, the two women were sent to a rehabilitation home, sources said.

However, the magistrate directed the police to produce relevant documents to verify the age of the Bangladeshi woman.

Investigations revealed that she had allegedly entered India illegally, following which the Saravanampatti police contacted the authorities in Bangladesh to obtain copies of documents to verify her age.

She was booked under Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and was produced again before the magistrate on Thursday evening with the documents. The foreigner was sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai in the early hours of Friday to be remanded in judicial custody, according to the sources. Efforts to arrest more accused involved in this case are on.