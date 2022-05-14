Bangladeshi national arrested in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national at Veerapandi on charges of staying illegally without valid documents.

According to the police, a team was patrolling at Soudambigai Nagar in Veerapandi around 2 p.m. on Friday when they saw a man standing allegedly in a suspicious manner. Based on inquiries, he was identified as Alamin Mia Alam (33), who was employed in a private garment exporter firm on Palladam Main Road in Tiruppur for the past one year.

However, the man did not possess any valid documents such as passport and visa and was found to be staying illegally. Police verification revealed that he hailed from a village in Bangladesh's Comilla district and booked him under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

On Friday evening, the accused was sent to the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai to be remanded in judicial custody.