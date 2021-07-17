Coimbatore

Bangladeshi national arrested for illegal stay

The Thirumuganpoondi police in Tiruppur have arrested a Bangladeshi national for illegally staying in the country.

The police said that Mohamed Sohail Rana (28), who had been working as a tailor in a textile unit in Tiruppur for the last two years, was arrested late on Friday.

According to the police, Rana had claimed that he hailed from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The police got specific information that the address and other credentials could be wrong.

During investigation, it was found that he hailed from Bangladesh.

The police arrested Rana who was remanded in judicial custody late on Friday.


Comments
