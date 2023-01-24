ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh National held for faking identity in Coimbatore

January 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Immigration officials at Coimbatore International Airport on Monday intercepted a Bangladeshi National and handed him over to the police for faking his identity by possessing forged documents.

According to the police, G. Anwar Hussain (28), a native of Payari village in the Maimensingh district of Bangladesh, landed at Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight on Monday. During the immigration checks, the Airport officials asked him to show his travel documents. Hussain produced his Indian passport and birth certificate to the officials.

On suspicion, the officials asked him to sing the Indian National Anthem, during which he admitted that he was a native of Bangladesh and obtained an Indian passport by submitting forged documents. The police said he had already worked in Tiruppur in 2018 and obtained Aadhaar and birth certificate by forgery. With those forged certificates, he got the Indian passport with a West Bengal address and travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

The police booked him under the provisions of the Foreigners Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US