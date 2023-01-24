Bangladesh National held for faking identity in Coimbatore

January 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Immigration officials at Coimbatore International Airport on Monday intercepted a Bangladeshi National and handed him over to the police for faking his identity by possessing forged documents.

According to the police, G. Anwar Hussain (28), a native of Payari village in the Maimensingh district of Bangladesh, landed at Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight on Monday. During the immigration checks, the Airport officials asked him to show his travel documents. Hussain produced his Indian passport and birth certificate to the officials.

On suspicion, the officials asked him to sing the Indian National Anthem, during which he admitted that he was a native of Bangladesh and obtained an Indian passport by submitting forged documents. The police said he had already worked in Tiruppur in 2018 and obtained Aadhaar and birth certificate by forgery. With those forged certificates, he got the Indian passport with a West Bengal address and travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

The police booked him under the provisions of the Foreigners Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.