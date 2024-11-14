Bangladesh national arrested in Salem

A Bangladeshi national was arrested for working at a company in the city without a passport or visa on Thursday.

Kannankurichi police on Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, held inquiries at a sweater company functioning at Chettichavadi in Salem Corporation limits, which employs more than 100 migrant labourers. An inquiry revealed D. Jaffer Mohmed, 44, to be a citizen of Bangladesh, and he was taken to the police station for further questioning.

According to police sources, the accused entered India seven years ago illegally through West Bengal and arrived in Bengaluru, where he created a fake Aadhaar card and worked at a sweater company for eight months before moving to Salem, where he has been working for the past six years.

There were no documents available with the accused and police seized the fake Aadhaar card. The police registered a case under Sections 319 (2), 336 (2), 340 (2), and 318 (4) BNS, and Section 3 (2) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act, Section 12 (1)(c) of the Passport (entry to India) Act, and 34 of the Aadhar (targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits, and services) Act. Jaffer has been remanded in Puzhal Prison in Chennai.

