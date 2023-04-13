ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh explores textile sourcing opportunities in India

April 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bangladesh, which exports garments worth $3.9 billion a month, targets $100 billion annual exports in the coming years and is looking for suppliers of yarn and fabric from India.

Bangladesh, which currently imports yarn and fabric from China, India, and Vietnam, wants to increase its sourcing from Tamil Nadu and six delegates from BGMEA and Bangladesh Garments Executive Association visited the State recently and had an interactive meeting with Indian Texpreneurs Federation.

As many as 85 Indian textile entrepreneurs from the Federation attended the meeting and discussed the demand for blended fabrics and value added yarns, sustainability related certifications, sustainable practices, sourcing more from India, ready to cut processed fabrics, and demand for woven fabrics in Bangladesh.

According to Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the Federation, Bangladesh wants to increase its apparel exports and source more woven fabric, and processed, ready-to-cut fabric of different fibres from India. The industry and trade in India will have to make use of the opportunity and need to be competitive to China in prices to tap the potential.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About 40 spinning mills and 60 fabric companies in the State are already supplying to Bangladesh. “They need raw material and we have the scope to supply,” he said.

The Bangladesh delegation visited clusters such as Surat and Delhi too.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US