Bangladesh explores textile sourcing opportunities in India

April 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bangladesh, which exports garments worth $3.9 billion a month, targets $100 billion annual exports in the coming years and is looking for suppliers of yarn and fabric from India.

Bangladesh, which currently imports yarn and fabric from China, India, and Vietnam, wants to increase its sourcing from Tamil Nadu and six delegates from BGMEA and Bangladesh Garments Executive Association visited the State recently and had an interactive meeting with Indian Texpreneurs Federation.

As many as 85 Indian textile entrepreneurs from the Federation attended the meeting and discussed the demand for blended fabrics and value added yarns, sustainability related certifications, sustainable practices, sourcing more from India, ready to cut processed fabrics, and demand for woven fabrics in Bangladesh.

According to Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the Federation, Bangladesh wants to increase its apparel exports and source more woven fabric, and processed, ready-to-cut fabric of different fibres from India. The industry and trade in India will have to make use of the opportunity and need to be competitive to China in prices to tap the potential.

About 40 spinning mills and 60 fabric companies in the State are already supplying to Bangladesh. “They need raw material and we have the scope to supply,” he said.

The Bangladesh delegation visited clusters such as Surat and Delhi too.

