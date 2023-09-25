ADVERTISEMENT

Bandh in Karnataka: Lorry owners federation asks T.N. truckers to park vehicles in safer places

September 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The State Lorry Owners’ Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu truckers to park their vehicles in safer places, in view of the bandh in Karnataka over Cauvery water release on September 26 (Tuesday) .

The federation president C. Dhanaraj told presspersons in Salem the dispute was related to the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments, and it was up to the two governments to sort out the issue. “ It is unfortunate that windshields of seven trucks from Tamil Nadu were damaged by unidentified persons in Bengaluru today. A truck driver sustained injuries to his eyes. We request the people of Karnataka not to attack the trucks. Various outfits have called for a bandh in Karnataka on Tuesday. Trucks from Tamil Nadu should be parked at the border, and based on the situation, they may be operated on Tuesday night. Likewise, truckers heading to Tamil Nadu from north Indian states through Karnataka have also been asked to park their vehicles in safer places near the border.”

