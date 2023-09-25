HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bandh in Karnataka: Lorry owners federation asks T.N. truckers to park vehicles in safer places

September 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The State Lorry Owners’ Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu truckers to park their vehicles in safer places, in view of the bandh in Karnataka over Cauvery water release on September 26 (Tuesday) .

The federation president C. Dhanaraj told presspersons in Salem the dispute was related to the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments, and it was up to the two governments to sort out the issue. “ It is unfortunate that windshields of seven trucks from Tamil Nadu were damaged by unidentified persons in Bengaluru today. A truck driver sustained injuries to his eyes. We request the people of Karnataka not to attack the trucks. Various outfits have called for a bandh in Karnataka on Tuesday. Trucks from Tamil Nadu should be parked at the border, and based on the situation, they may be operated on Tuesday night. Likewise, truckers heading to Tamil Nadu from north Indian states through Karnataka have also been asked to park their vehicles in safer places near the border.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.