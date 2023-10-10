HamberMenu
Banana traders in Coimbatore’s T. K. Market express concern over eviction

October 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A group of petitioners from the Tamil Nadu Banana Traders Association have expressed concern over eviction from T. K. Market, where they have been conducting business for the last 45 years.

They submitted a petition to the Coimbatore Corporation on October 10 at the weekly grievances redress meeting. The civic body had earlier promised to construct a building for their business, but no progress had been made, they said.

The Corporation received 59 petitions, one of which was from Greenfield Emerald House Owners’ Welfare Association. The colony of 100 families had not been provided with street lights and drinking water facility for the last two years, despite the payment of tax, the petitioners said.

Pilloor-III Drinking Water test run

The test run for the third line of Pilloor Drinking Water Project is to be carried out at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat within this week, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

When asked about the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant at Singanallur tank, he told reporters the work was under way at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore. Further, under the “Nadandhai Vaazhi Cauvery Project”, the State government’s initiative to revive the Cauvery and its tributaries, Noyyal river would be rejuvenated at ₹1,200 crore, he added.

“The animals at the VOC Park Zoo will soon be shifted to facilities across Tamil Nadu. We will have the list in the coming days,” he said.

