Banana plantations damaged in Bhavanisagar

Published - May 08, 2024 07:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Banana plantations across several acres suffered damage after rain and strong winds lashed Bhavanisagar here on Tuesday night.

The villages of Alampalayam, Panayampalli and a few other areas witnessed rains accompanied by strong winds. Over 3,500 banana plants, with fruits ready for harvest, suffered damage, said farmers, who also claimed that they incurred heavy losses due to rain and winds. “Trees in several acres were completely damaged to the tune of ₹20 lakh,” said a farmer who wanted the State government to provide adequate compensation to the farmers. 

