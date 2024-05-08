Banana plantations damaged in Bhavanisagar

Banana plantations across several acres suffered damage after rain and strong winds lashed Bhavanisagar here on Tuesday night.

The villages of Alampalayam, Panayampalli and a few other areas witnessed rains accompanied by strong winds. Over 3,500 banana plants, with fruits ready for harvest, suffered damage, said farmers, who also claimed that they incurred heavy losses due to rain and winds. “Trees in several acres were completely damaged to the tune of ₹20 lakh,” said a farmer who wanted the State government to provide adequate compensation to the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.