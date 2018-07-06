Banana leaf replaces polythene sheet at these shops

While the State Government has announced ban of disposable plastic products from 2019, a few roadside eateries in Coimbatore have become the forerunners by saying no to plastic. Though operating on meagre margin, these eateries have replaced polythene sheets with banana leaves, a costlier green alternative.

Job Prakasam, proprietor of a mobile eatery named Bhanu Homely Meals operating on Nehru Stadium premises, said that he replaced the polythene sheet with banana leaf more than a month ago. “Banana leaf is costlier than the polythene sheet. It costs ₹1 for a single piece that can be used for a small plate. We decided to replace the polythene sheet after coming to know about the harmful side effects it can lead to when hot meals are served on it,” he said.

He sells nearly 200 plates of variety meals at the mobile eatery a day which has been operating near the stadium for the last 10 years. The costliest item in his menu is vegetable biriyani priced at ₹30.

“One can definitely feel the difference while eating meals on banana leaf. Though everyone knows plastic sheet is harmful, only a few come forward to quit its use,” said G. Senthil, a customer. According to Mr. Prakasam, the main problem he faced after replacing plastic sheet is that the banana leaf gets easily torn while folding it for parcel.

S. Kumar, another vendor operating roadside eatery on Tiruchi road, said that he has been sourcing small pieces of banana leaves from wholesale dealers that are often discarded as waste after cutting large ones for restaurants. The small pieces are enough to serve fish fry and other dishes.

Awareness programme

B. Vijayalalithambigai, designated officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for Coimbatore, said that it has decided to conduct mass awareness programmes for roadside eateries, mobile eateries and small-scale restaurants that are using polythene sheet to serve food on plates.

“Our aim is to create awareness among the vendors on the ill-effects of using the plastic sheet before the ban comes into effect,” said Ms. Vijayalalithambigai.