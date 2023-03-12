ADVERTISEMENT

Banana hybrid suckers introduced in Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam

March 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 200 interspecific banana hybrid suckers developed by the National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) – Tiruchi were introduced and planted at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam.

“The Interspecific ornamental banana hybrid was developed from four different Musa species - Musa ornata, Musa rubra, Musa velutina and Musa accuminata subsp. zebrina. These hybrid varieties will have erect flower bud, negatively geotropical inflorescence which comes in a wide range of colours. Some will have high anthocyanin content in the leaves, which will be used in making bioplate and as a component in flower arrangement. The ornamental banana plants can be used in landscaping and also as potted plants because of its dwarf stature. The flowers can be used as cut flower or in bouquets,” a press release said.

Planting was done by ‘PUSA Tamil Cholai’ – former graduates of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi; NRCB Director Selvarajan; Madras Economic Processing Zone special economic zone development commissioner M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram; Joint Director of Horticulture, the Nilgiris, M. Karuppasamy; and NRCB principal scientist Ramajeyam.

