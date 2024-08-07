Banana farmers of Karadimadai village in Coimbatore oriented on benefits accruing from tissue culture 

Banana farmers of Karadimadai village in Coimbatore were exposed to the advantages of tissue culture in raising their crops by the students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday.

The advantages listed by the students from the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, TNAU, included disease-free planting material, uniform maturity and higher yield. The students had organised the interaction programme with the farmers as part of their NSS camp.

The village vice-president Ramachandran and 31 other participants were apprised about plant tissue culture training organised at the Department of Plant Biotechnology, TNAU, for the benefit of farmers, Irene Vedamony, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, said.

Experts from the Biotechnology Department, E. Kokiladevi and B. Rajagopal, suggested solutions for the farmers’ queries.

Tissue-culture multiplied G9 and red-banana seedlings were distributed to the farmers. The Department of Plant Biotechnology, parallelly, initiated a four-day hands-on training in gene isolation, cloning and molecular characterisation, on Tuesday. Around 23 research scholars and scientists from various colleges and research institutes across India, Malaysia and United Kingdom are participating in the programme.