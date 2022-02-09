Ban on vehicle movement during night on ghat road will be implemented: Collector

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has told stakeholders that the Madras High Court’s order restricting vehicular movement in the Bannari check post – Dhimbam section passing through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) will be implemented from February 10.

To prevent road kills of wild animals in the stretch on the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948, the court had on January 28 directed the Collector to convene a meeting with stakeholders regarding imposing vehicle ban during night hours and file a report in the court before February 24.

On Wednesday, the Collector chaired a meeting at the Collectorate in which officials from the departments of forest, revenue, transport, police, NHAI, transport and lorry owners associations, farmers and traders associations took part.

Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L Sundaram said that the notification issued in 2019 that bans vehicle movement had failed completely and wanted it to be withdrawn.

He also wanted alternative steps to be taken to protect wildlife without imposing a ban on vehicle movement. Other members pointed to the hardship that farmers, public and other stakeholders would face because of the ban and wanted the administration to file an urgent report in the court that had posted the matter for hearing on February 25.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that all their opinions will be presented in the court and added that the ban, imposed by the Madras High Court on February 8, will be implemented.