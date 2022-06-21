Ban on tourists to Hogenakkal with increase in inflow in Cauvery

Entry of tourists to Hogenakkal has been temporarily banned in view of the increased water flow in the Cauvery here on Tuesday.

The inflow in the Cauvery flowing into Hogenakkal crossed 9,300 cusecs on Tuesday, forcing the administration to issue a cautionary ban on tourists to Hogenakkal.

Collector K. Shanti has issued orders banning entry of tourists, and on the operation of coracle services. In addition, panchayats along the Cauvery were also issued advisory cautioning public against crossing the river or bathing of livestock in the river.