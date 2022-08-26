Ban on tourists in Hogenakkal with the rise in inflow in Cauvery

The district Collector issued orders early Friday morning forbidding activity around the tourist spot

Water gushes down the five falls in Hogenakkal, Dharmapuri. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dharmapuri collector K. Shanthi has issued a ban on tourists and other recreational activities in Hogenakkal after the water inflow in Cauvery registered 50,000 cusecs as of Friday morning.

With the water level expected to rise further, Collector Shanthi issued orders early Friday morning forbidding coracle operations, fishing, river crossing, cattle bathing and any other activities around the river in the tourist spot.