Ban on tourists, coracle operations in Hogenakkal lifted after a month

Tourists and coracle operations had been banned at the popular destination due to the heavy inflow in the Cauvery river causing flooding; the inflow has now fallen to 20,000 cusecs leading to the ban being lifted

P. V. Srividya DHARMAPURI
October 26, 2022 16:10 IST

The Cauvery in spate in Hogenakkal last month | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dharmapuri district administration has lifted the ban on tourists and on coracle operations in Hogenakkal, after the inflow in the Cauvery river fell to 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The ban had come into force a few weeks ago, in the wake of heavy rains in Karnataka and the resultant heavy inflow recorded in the Cauvery. Last week witnessed the Cauvery in spate, as the inflow in Hogenakkal touched 1.75 lakh cusecs, causing flooding in the tourist destination. The heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka had also led to the release of excess water from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs. This had resulted in heavy inflow into the Cauvery in Hogenakkal.

After a hiatus of several weeks, Collector S. Shanthi issued orders for the lifting of the ban on coracle operations and of tourists bathing in the river in Hogenakkal.  However, coracle operators are directed to ensure that tourists are not taken on coracles without lifejackets and that they are operated only in compliance with all the safety guidelines put in place.

