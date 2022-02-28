Ban on tourist vehicles to Ooty via Mulli on T.N.-Kerala border to continue

There is no order from any court for the ban and it is the Forest Department that imposed the restriction for the sake of wildlife, says Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shekhar Kumar Niraj

The number of tourist vehicles from Kerala to Mulli check post increased after vloggers popularised the route that passes through ghat sections and forests. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department will continue the ban imposed on tourist vehicles using the road to Ooty via Mulli on the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told The Hindu that tourist vehicles were banned from using the forest road, as it was meant only for tribal people and local forest dwellers.

“Tourists illegally use the route as a short cut to reach Ooty. The route is used by elephants to cross over to their habitats,” he said.

Mr. Niraj added that there was no order from any court for the ban and it was the Forest Department that imposed the restriction for the sake of wildlife.

The Forest Department check post at Mulli is around 30 km away from Karamadai in Coimbatore district and Attappadi in Palakkad district. The nearly 60 km road from Mulli to Ooty passes through forest areas and places such as Geddai, Kundah and Manjoor, which is the shortest route to the hill station for people from places such as Attappadi, Agali and Mannarkkad in Palakkad district.

Sources in the Department said that vehicles were allowed through the checkpost in the past purely based on discretion. The number of tourist vehicles coming to Mulli check post from Kerala increased after vloggers popularised the route that passes through ghat sections and forests.

With the road to Ooty through Mulli banned to tourists, people from the northern parts of Palakkad district will have to use alternative routes via Anaikatti or Walayar to reach Coimbatore and then proceed to the hill station though Mettupalayam.