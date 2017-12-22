Ban on palmyrah as firewood in brick kilns to tackle human-elephant conflict

With several instances of wild elephants entering brick kilns after lured by the smell of palmyrah products burnt to generate heat, Forest Department has instructed brick kilns to stop the practice. According to Forest officials, the ban on the use of palmyrah in brick kilns was imposed following an instruction from the District Collector.

The move will also add to conservation and protection of palmyrah palm (Borassus flabellifer) which is also the State tree of Tamil Nadu.

District Forest Officer N. Satheesh said that owners of brick kilns were briefed on how the use of palmyrah products attracted elephants, at a meeting held on Thursday. “Elephants easily sense the smell of the palmyrah palm products. There has been instances wherein strayed wild elephants targeted brick kilns that used palmyrah products. An awareness meeting for brick kilns was held in this regard on Thursday to implement the ban,” said Mr. Satheesh.

Over 60 brick kiln operators from Thadagam, who took part in the meeting, have agreed to stop the use of palmyrah products in their units.

Known as Panai or Karumpanai or Nonkuppanai in the vernacular language, the trunk, leaves, and even dry shell of the palmyrha fruit are used in generate heat in the brick kilns. A low coast fire material, the trunk of the palm also lasts for a longer period when burnt inside the furnace.

“Elephants can catch the smell of palmyrah from even four km. Risk for property damage and loss of human life or injury is high when they stray into brick kiln units in search of the source of the smell. This can be tackled by stopping the use of palmyrah products in furnaces,” said N.I. Jalaludeen of Nature Conservation Society.

According to Mr. Satheesh, on the conservation front, the number of palmyrah palms has decreased in the district. “The ban will help to protect the existing palms,” he said. Brick kilns operators have also been asked to set up toilets attached to their quarters to avoid open defecation.