Ban on movement of buses on Mettur Road in Erode

To decongest Mettur Road, buses from GH Roundabout Junction are banned from entering the road to reach the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terminal is located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Roads and is used by over one lakh passengers every day. All the city, mofussil, intercity and mini buses are operated from the bus stand, which sees over 4,100 bus services a day.

Commercial establishments, textile showrooms, hospitals, hotels, theatres and lodges are located on both sides of Mettur Road from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner. As these establishments lack parking space, two-wheelers and four wheelers are parked haphazardly on the road leading to congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many years ago, buses were allowed to use the Mettur Road. Later, buses were banned from using the road and directed through Agilmedu Street to reach the bus stand.

However, Tamil Nadu State Transportation Corporation bus drivers continued operating buses in the morning hours through Mettur Road to reach the bus stand. Recently, the district police imposed a fine on bus drivers for violating the order.

The police have placed a warning board at the GH Roundabout imposing a ban on movement of buses on Mettur Road, to reach the bus stand. Traffic police personnel said violation by bus drivers was leading to chaos on the road, and warned that cases would be registered against such drivers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.