GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ban on movement of buses on Mettur Road in Erode

Published - May 27, 2024 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A board placed at the GH Roundabout in Erode warning buses from using the Mettur Road.

A board placed at the GH Roundabout in Erode warning buses from using the Mettur Road. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

To decongest Mettur Road, buses from GH Roundabout Junction are banned from entering the road to reach the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal.

The terminal is located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Roads and is used by over one lakh passengers every day. All the city, mofussil, intercity and mini buses are operated from the bus stand, which sees over 4,100 bus services a day. 

Commercial establishments, textile showrooms, hospitals, hotels, theatres and lodges are located on both sides of Mettur Road from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner. As these establishments lack parking space, two-wheelers and four wheelers are parked haphazardly on the road leading to congestion.

Many years ago, buses were allowed to use the Mettur Road. Later, buses were banned from using the road and directed through Agilmedu Street to reach the bus stand. 

However, Tamil Nadu State Transportation Corporation bus drivers continued operating buses in the morning hours through Mettur Road to reach the bus stand. Recently, the district police imposed a fine on bus drivers for violating the order.

The police have placed a warning board at the GH Roundabout imposing a ban on movement of buses on Mettur Road, to reach the bus stand. Traffic police personnel said violation by bus drivers was leading to chaos on the road, and warned that cases would be registered against such drivers.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.