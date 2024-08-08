ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on coracle operations partially lifted in Hogenakkal

Published - August 08, 2024 06:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

The ban on coracle operations in Hogenakkal were partially lifted with permissions to operate on limited water routes here on Thursday. Collector K.Shanthi lifted the ban on coracle services after the inflow into Hogenakkal fell to 8,000 cusecs.

Coracles may be operated between Kothikadavu to Manalmedu till such time as the administration deemed it fit vis-a-vis safety measures. The ban that came into operation a little over a fortnight ago saw a complete freeze on coracle operations and the tourists bathing in the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US