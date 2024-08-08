GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban on coracle operations partially lifted in Hogenakkal

Published - August 08, 2024 06:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

The ban on coracle operations in Hogenakkal were partially lifted with permissions to operate on limited water routes here on Thursday. Collector K.Shanthi lifted the ban on coracle services after the inflow into Hogenakkal fell to 8,000 cusecs.

Coracles may be operated between Kothikadavu to Manalmedu till such time as the administration deemed it fit vis-a-vis safety measures. The ban that came into operation a little over a fortnight ago saw a complete freeze on coracle operations and the tourists bathing in the river.

