Ban on bathing in Pancha Linga falls Coimbatore continues

Bathing in the Pancha Linga falls in Thirumurthy hills remained banned for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

Officials attributed the ban on bathing owing to the copious flow of water in the falls and the route that leads to the falls has been closed. Temple staff said that when it rains in the upper reaches, it is unpredictable to assess the quantum of water in the flow and that keeps fluctuating, hence, the ban as a matter of abundant precaution.

Meanwhile, the ban that was imposed on devotees visiting the Anjaneyar temple in Palar river bed was lifted on Friday after the flow of water turned normal and the bridge became visible. Subsequent to the lifting of the ban, the temple was thrown open to the devotees.

