GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ban on bathing in Pancha Linga falls Coimbatore continues

Published - May 25, 2024 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bathing in the Pancha Linga falls in Thirumurthy hills remained banned for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

Officials attributed the ban on bathing owing to the copious flow of water in the falls and the route that leads to the falls has been closed. Temple staff said that when it rains in the upper reaches, it is unpredictable to assess the quantum of water in the flow and that keeps fluctuating, hence, the ban as a matter of abundant precaution.

Meanwhile, the ban that was imposed on devotees visiting the Anjaneyar temple in Palar river bed was lifted on Friday after the flow of water turned normal and the bridge became visible. Subsequent to the lifting of the ban, the temple was thrown open to the devotees.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.