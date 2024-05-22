GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban on bathing at Agaya Gangai waterfalls in Namakkal

Published - May 22, 2024 04:18 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district administration has banned people from taking bath at Agaya Gangai waterfalls in Kolli Hills on Wednesday (May 22) and Thursday (May 23) due to heavy rains in the area.

A release from Collector S. Uma said water flow in the Agaya Gangai waterfalls, Masila water falls and Puliyancholai falls, that come under the control of the Namakkal Forest Department, has increased due to heavy rains.

Since the Disaster Management Department has predicted heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday, tourists are prevented from visiting the three falls. Based on rainfall forecast for the coming days, allowing tourists to these falls would be decided, the release added.

