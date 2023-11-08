Ban on bathing at Kodiveri anicut in Erode continues

November 08, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - ERODE

With flooding at Kodiveri anicut continuing for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has not lifted the ban on tourists bathing at the anicut.

The anicut constructed across River Bhavani is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on the road to Sathyamangalam. Heavy rain lashed many places in the district, particularly Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur areas on November 4, following which water flow at the anicut increased significantly.

Since the discharge was over 2,000 cusecs at the anicut, the WRD restricted tourists from taking bath and also banned coracle operation for tourists. With rains continuing, ban on bathing continued on Wednesday and visitors from other districts and from nearby Karnataka expressed disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district received a total rainfall of 460.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places were, Kodiveri 71 mm, Ammapettai 60.40 mm, Varattupallam 58.40 mm, Gobichettipalayam 52.20 mm, Bhavanisagar 42.20 mm, Perundurai 36 mm, Gunderipallam 24.60 mm and Elandakuttai Medu 20.60 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT